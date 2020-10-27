Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle hat mit der Produktion der 1. Charge von Beyond Tobacco™ begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143YN ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 Ticker-Symbol: 5HU 
Frankfurt
26.10.20
14:36 Uhr
0,137 Euro
+0,036
+35,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2020 | 08:08
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces CDX Development Agreement Further Extension

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, announces that it has extended a development agreement (the "Agreement") with a leading global pharmaceutical company ("GlobalCo") engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

On 14 May 2018, the Company announced a collaboration with GlobalCo to work on its CDX antibody. Under the Agreement, which stipulates that the GlobalCo's identity remain anonymous for the time being, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals receives - free of charge - technical support, access to advanced methods of discovering, developing and engineering antibodies, and certain intellectual property necessary for the successful preclinical development of the Company's lead candidate bi-specific CDX antibody. This work complements the Company's own development work currently being undertaken.

As a result of the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has agreed with GlobalCo to a further extension of the Agreement until 31 December 2020 in order to properly complete the work required by both parties under the Agreement.

The Company's CEO, Dr Vladislav Sandler, commented, "We are pleased with the work that has been done so far on our CDX antibody product candidate with our GlobalCo partner, and look forward to our continued collaboration and completion of this significant work. This additional extension of the collaboration will allow us to choose the best CDX antibody for pre-clinical and clinical development."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612377/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-CDX-Development-Agreement-Further-Extension

HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.