Press Release | Krasnodar | October 27, 2020 Magnit announces the state registration of the Exchange-traded bonds program Krasnodar, Russia (October 27, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the state registration of the Bonds program. Please be informed that the following registration number has been assigned to the Program of the PJSC Magnit exchange-traded bonds of 004P series: 4-60525-P-004P-02E of 26.10.2020. Type, series and other Non-convertible interest-bearing identifying elements of uncertified exchange-traded bonds securities placed under the with centralized registration of Bonds program: rights (hereinafter - "Exchange-traded bonds"), placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 004P series (hereinafter - the "Bonds program) Maximum amount of the 100,000,000,000 rubles nominal values of the Exchange-traded bonds which may be placed under the Bonds program: Maximum maturity term of 3,640 days the Exchange-traded bonds placed under the Bonds program: Duration of the of the Unlimited Exchange-traded bonds program: State registration number 4-60525-P-004P-02E of October 26, assigned to the Bonds 2020 program and the date of assignment: Name of the authority which Moscow Exchange (Public Joint-Stock registered the Bonds Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS) program: The notification on preparation of the Prospectus has been provided to the Moscow Exchange together with the registration of the Program of the 004P series Exchange-traded bonds according to the paragraph 2 article 22 of the Federal law "On Securities Market". The procedure of providing access to the information contained in the Prospectus of the Exchange-traded bonds: The Issuer shall publish the text of the Prospectus on the Internet not later than the placement commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds of the first issue under the Bonds program. The text of the Prospectus shall be available on the Internet upon the expiry of period stipulated by the Regulation on the information disclosure for its publication in the Internet, and if it is published in the Internet after the expiry of such period - from the date of its publication in the Internet until the redemption of all exchange-traded bonds placed under the Bonds program (until the expiry date of the Program, if no Exchange-traded bond under the Bonds program has been placed). All interested individuals can read information contained in the Prospectus and receive its copy for a fee not exceeding the cost of making copies at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation; Telephone + 7 (861) 210-98-10. The Issuer shall provide copies of the above document to the holders of the Issuer's securities and other interested individuals at their request and for a fee not exceeding the cost of making copies within 7 (Seven) days upon the receipt of such request. The bank details of the Issuer's settlement account (accounts) to pay the costs of making copies of the Prospectus and the amount (method for determining the amount) of such costs have been published by the Issuer in the Internet. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. 