Copenhagen October 27, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the WindowMaster International A/S share (short name: WMA) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. WindowMaster belongs to the Industry sector and is the nineth company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 52 on the Nasdaq Nordic market*. WindowMaster is a Danish cleantech company, which was originally founded in 1990 as part of the VELUX Group. The company is both a market leader in the niche market for natural ventilation solutions and within Cloud-based IoT solutions. This market position is based on the company's mission to provide green ventilation solutions to the construction industry and to optimize the indoor climate. Today, buildings account for approx. 39% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, which increases the demand for green solutions that can help reduce CO2 emissions from buildings worldwide. WindowMaster has built a strong and scalable platform to take advantage of the green wave of sustainability and help reduce the environmental footprint of various types of buildings - e.g. office buildings, sports arenas, hospitals, educational institutions, museums, etc. The company offers solutions that ensure optimal regulation of the indoor climate in buildings based on continuous monitoring of CO2 levels, humidity, and temperature that can help increase efficiency and comfort. "We are pleased that so many investors have shown us confidence and chosen to take part in the exciting growth journey that WindowMaster will embark on in the coming years. WindowMaster is a world leader in air conditioning based on fresh air, and we can now make even better use of that position. Our solutions benefit the climate, and therefore we are a key participant in the green transition at a global level," says CEO of WindowMaster Erik Boyter. "We are proud to welcome WindowMaster to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The listing of WindowMaster shows the broadness of companies listed on Nasdaq First North, and the company's focus on CO2-reducing solutions meets investors' demand for sustainable companies that can help achieve the UN global goals." WindowMaster International A/S har appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq media contact: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795540