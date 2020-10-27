News summary:

O-RAN ALLIANCE creating vendor-neutral RAN infrastructure

ADVA's 5G X-Haul solutions foster openness and interoperability

Synchronization technology is crucially important for 5G networks

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a global ecosystem of mobile network operators and technology suppliers driving intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. ADVA's experience and technology leadership will help the O-RAN ALLIANCE community create innovative open transport solutions. With its 5G X-Haul toolbox comprising optical, packet, edge compute, and timing distribution and assurance technology, ADVA will assist O-RAN ALLIANCE to develop open standards. These will enable the deployment and operation of disaggregated, vendor-neutral RAN infrastructure for a new generation of mobile services.

"Our long-standing commitment to openness aligns perfectly with the O-RAN ALLIANCE's goals. By joining the community and adding our end-to-end solution portfolio to the mix, we're helping develop specifications for LTE, 5G and beyond and accelerating the deployment of next-generation mobile network architectures," said Anthony Magee, senior director, global business development, mobile, ADVA. "One of the key elements we're bringing to the table is our innovative approach to disaggregation. By working closely with our O-RAN partners, we're helping to extend this into radio access networks, breaking down barriers and creating a disaggregated, centralized model with virtualized RAN."

ADVA's portfolio of open X-Haul technology will help to enhance the O-RAN ALLIANCE ecosystem. Products such as the ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro provide 10Gbit/s capacity at the radio base station and feature a compute shelf for hosting O-RAN capabilities. ADVA's self-tuning G.metro solution also makes it simple to deploy architectures for low-latency 5G fronthaul. Virtualized RAN technology will be another key element of tomorrow's mobile infrastructure. ADVA's Ensemble NFV software enables operators to utilize VNFs on open servers that are centrally coordinated and automatically activated. The O-RAN ALLIANCE is also dedicated to embedding intelligence throughout the RAN infrastructure. To support the power of 5G to transform operations, ADVA FSP 150 devices complement small cell technologies with powerful, intelligent edge capabilities. And finally, ADVA's timing distribution solutions deliver the accuracy needed for advanced radio configurations or precise location services.

"Synchronization is fundamental to 5G access network architecture. For many 5G applications, sub-100nsec timing accuracy and ultra-reliability are crucial requirements. That's why the experience and innovation of our Oscilloquartz team of network timing specialists is one of the most significant areas of expertise we're bringing to the O-RAN ALLIANCE," commented Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "With our small-form-factor OSA 5401 PTP grandmaster device and our OSA 5405 integrated PTP grandmaster solutions, we're supporting sub-100nsec timing for mobile network fronthaul. These technologies enable MNOs to smoothly transition to next-generation synchronization and provide the scale required to meet the needs of 5G and beyond."

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

