Part of the development lender's $150 million Kenya Off-grid Solar Access Program, the money will enable distributors to stock up and establish sales networks as well as offering affordable repayment terms to customers across 14 off-grid counties in the East African nation.Some 19 off-grid solar companies operating in Kenya have been offered access to KES500 million ($4.6 million) of credit as part of the $150 million Kenya Off-grid Solar Access Program (KOSAP) financed by the World Bank. With the KOSAP initiative aiming to bring solar power to 250,000 off-grid Kenyan households and businesses ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...