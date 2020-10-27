Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.10.2020
WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 
27.10.20
PR Newswire
27.10.2020
XCMG Delivers Customized Mining Graders to Rio Tinto, Driving Growth in High-end Markets

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) has delivered a customized fleet of GR2605 graders to Rio Tinto's mines, while activating the manufacture process of Rio Tinto customerized GR5505 mining graders.

XCMG XDM80 Is In Use at Mining Construction Site.

The GR2605 grader model customized for Rio Tinto marks a new milestone as China's equipment manufacturing industry advances to serve high-end markets with exacting requirements.

Greg Courts, general manager of purchasing of Rio Tinto China, notes that the success of the GR2605 grader customization project is the result of the cooperation of both parties and a great achievement, and Rio Tinto believes that XCMG has the capability to produce world-class super-horsepower graders .

Through innovation-driven and excellent quality management, XCMG's GR5505 has won a stream of orders for super-large mining graders in both domestic and international markets. This model is designed for open-pit mines, heavy load bulldozing and landscape finishing amid other high load conditions.

XCMG has accumulated a wealth of experience in mining equipment and solutions and is committed to providing highly reliable, efficient and safe products to customers with diverse needs at an affordable price.

The XDM80 mining truck is now the preferred mining transportation vehicle in the eastern Inner Mongolian mining region, and XCMG successfully delivered 100 XDM80 trucks to that region in two months this year. It is the world's first light mechanical drive truck with super-durable dumper technology and can adapt to the harsh environments of open-pit mines while guaranteeing efficiency and quality. XCMG now provides 50 percent of the large-tonnage mining equipment operating in the eastern Inner Mongolian mining region.

Meanwhile, XCMG's XDE240 electric drive dump truck has won a 300-million-yuan (US$ 45 million) order from China Energy, the world's largest producer of coal, thermal power, wind power, coal-to-liquids and coal chemical products. The advanced and durable XDE240 with 220t rated load is designed for large open-pit mines and major earthwork construction.

"The customization strategy has enabled XCMG to compete with the world's best mining equipment manufacturers in the high-end market. It's our goal to develop the best products catering to the customers' needs and requirements," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320709/image.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
