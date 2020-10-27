Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.10.2020
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
PR Newswire
27.10.2020 | 11:04
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

OASIS Group reaches milestone 50th acquisition after completing the purchase of Archive Management Systems Limited (AMS)

SWORDS, Ireland, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe have today announced the acquisition of Archive Management Systems Limited (AMS) based in the United Kingdom.

OASIS Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/OASIS Group)

The deal, which took place on Friday 23rd October, marks a significant 50th milestone acquisition for the OASIS Group.

"We are excited that AMS represents our 50th acquisition to date," said Espen Halvorsen, OASIS Group CEO. "The founders have built a strong business over the past 40 years, and together we have identified an opportunity for OASIS to enhance the service offering to clients through our award-winning Omnidox suite," continued Mr Halvorsen.

With multiple new initiatives and a clear development roadmap in place, that aligns with the changing business market, OASIS Group continue to invest in new and emerging technologies.

"Selling a business during a pandemic was never going to be the easiest of undertakings but OASIS' professional and open approach made things as smooth as they could have been during trying times. We now entrust our business of over 40 years to OASIS in the knowledge that it will be in good hands," - Simon Clarke, Director AMS.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients. www.OASISGroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
