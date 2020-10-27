The HiKu7 CS 7N-MS series is available with power output ranging from 640-665 W and efficiency ranging from 20.6-21.4%. The panel, which is the most powerful product the company brought to the market to date, is considered ideal for utility-scale and commercial and industrial PV projects.Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has launched today its new 7 module series, including the two monofacial CS7L-MS and CS7N-MS series and the two bifacial CS7L-MB-AG and CS7N-MB-AG series. "The Series 7 modules will be mainly produced in China and we will ramp up the production during Q1 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...