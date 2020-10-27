Liu Yiyang, deputy general secretary of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, believes that PV development will accelerate under the nation's 2060 carbon-neutrality target.The growth of China's PV industry is expected to accelerate in the coming years, partly because of the country's new aim to become climate neutral by 2060. This was one of the conclusions that emerged from the recent Jintan Photovoltaic New Energy Development Summit. Zhou Dadi, the deputy president of the China Energy Research Society, said that renewable energy sources such as solar PV and wind power will become bigger ...

