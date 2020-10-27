

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is up over 9% at $1.59 in pre-market trading Tuesday on no news. A phase III registration trial of SUL-DUR for the treatment of patients with pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, dubbed ATTACK, and a phase III registration trial of Zoliflodacin for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea are ongoing.



2. Alkermes plc (ALKS) is up over 6% at $16.95 in pre-market hours on no news. The company is slated to report Q3 financial results this week. The FDA decision on Alkermes' New Drug Application seeking approval of ALKS 3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the treatment of bipolar I disorder is anticipated on November 15, 2020.



3. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is up over 3% at $5.42 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company's phase I study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is ongoing. Enrollment in the trial is expected to be completed by early next month.



In the Red



1. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is down over 66% at $1.80 in pre-market trading Tuesday, on news of its phase III trial of Edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dubbed PolarisDMD, failing to meet the primary and secondary endpoints.



2. Genfit SA (GNFT) is down more than 12% at $3.91 in pre-market trading on no news. The lead investigational asset Elafibranor is under a phase III trial in Primary Biliary Cholangitis, dubbed ELATIVE, with results expected by early 2023.



3. PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is down nearly 8% at $1.04 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company is slated to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



4. AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is down over 6% at $0.52 in pre-market hours. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) , all under preclinical testing.



5. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is down more than 4% at $3.88 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's loss of over 13%. The company's lead compound is Prexigebersen, which in combination with Decitabine is currently in a phase II clinical trial as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.



6. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) is down more than 3% at $90, adding to yesterday's loss of more than 8%. The company has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.59 million shares of its common stock at $87.00 each. The offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020.



