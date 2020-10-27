Recognizes expertise in delivering qualitative, reliable, and accessible SaaS solutions to customers on AWS

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces it has achieved AWS SaaS Competency status. The designation recognizes SoftServe's experience helping organizations design and build Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud-native solutions on AWS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005054/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to the AWS SaaS Competency designation, SoftServe has also previously achieved AWS Data Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Financial Services Competency, and AWS Retail Competency designations.

"By achieving AWS SaaS Competency status, we are committed to technical proficiency and customer success in the AWS Partner Network, enabling our clients with the most reliable and cost-effective SaaS solutions that are scalable, secure, and globally accessible," said Andrew Greene Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships Alliances at SoftServe. "SoftServe has a proven track record of helping global organizations migrate, design, and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS through architecture reviews, technology R&D advisory services, security assessments; as well as full scope application migrations, modernizations, re-architectures, and new builds for enterprise and high-tech ISV clients."

Using AWS and a well-architected multi-account strategy, Gotransverse and SoftServe implemented a multi-tenant SaaS solution to quickly develop and regularly update its customers' services and components.

"SoftServe was instrumental in supporting our ability to automate the AWS data center creation process where we can go from nothing to a ready-to-provision data center with just a few keystrokes using Terraform and Ansible on top of the AWS API stack," said Paul Tindall, CTO at Gotransverse. "Prior to this, building a new data center was very manual and error-prone. During this automation process, we were also able to go from self-managing services such as Redis and Elasticsearch to using AWS provided equivalents (Amazon ElastiCache and Amazon Elasticsearch). The development of this capability has more than paid for itself as we have expanded our geographic footprint across the globe with our launches of additional data centers in Australia, Europe, and North America. We look forward to working with SoftServe as we migrate our microservices layer to Amazon Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and explore AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) offerings for enhancements to our product."

AWS enables reliable, scalable, and secure solutions for startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. AWS SaaS Competency Partners help customers reduce friction when migrating off legacy applications and establish foundations required to build SaaS solutions successfully on AWS. They also write production application code and design and implement end-to-end solutions architecture for cloud-native products on AWS.

SoftServe's Cloud-enabled services guide you from vision to execution in your SaaS journey, supporting key competencies in streamlined onboarding procedures, identity and access management, tenant isolation, and data partitioning. To learn more about SoftServe's SaaS offerings on AWS, please visit www.softserveinc.com/en-us/aws-saas-enablement.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005054/en/

Contacts:

SoftServe

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

512-796-7358