Brain Scientific, Inc.: Brain Scientific Partners with Dalmore Group for Regulation A+ Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB:BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, has started a partnership with the Dalmore Group, member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org) with an active presence in the Regulation A+ equity funding space. Based in New York, the Dalmore Group is among the most active broker-dealers in the world for Regulation A+ offerings, having served as broker-dealer on more than 50 such offerings in the past 12 months.

"We are delighted to get the Dalmore Group on board and to be able to offer our stock to a much wider pool of investors. Our partners are experienced with Regulation A+ offerings and are licensed in all 50 states. With our recent product development and new product launches, we feel the need to extend the proposed Regulation A+ Offering to attract additional investors, which we believe we can better accomplish by working with Dalmore," said Boris Goldstein, Chairman, Brain Scientific, Inc.

The Dalmore Group says most of its clients come through referrals by securities attorneys and industry participants, which demonstrates the company's impeccable reputation in the Regulation A+ sector. Per the group's estimates, over $1B of capital was raised in 2019 through Regulation A+, and the numbers continue to grow each year.

Brain Scientific has recently launched its next-gen,19-channel NeuroCap device, a hospital-grade disposable EEG headset that has 19 active channels and 22 electrodes. The new NeuroCap uses Velcro materials for advanced adhesion during EEG testing. With the launch of the next-gen cap, Brain Scientific predicts more use in a wider range of medical facilities across the United States. The need for rapid EEG testing has become more urgent with the global pandemic as studies show that more than 80% of hospitalized patients are developing neurological symptoms.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company's smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit: www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com.

About the Dalmore Group

The Dalmore Group, member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org) is a broker-dealer offering advice and solutions to a diverse client base. Dalmore is among the most active broker-dealers in the world for Regulation A+ offerings, having served as broker-dealer on more than 50 such offerings in the past 12 months. With relevant industry, legal and financial backgrounds, Dalmore's team of professionals has the necessary experience and knowledge to partner with clients and to provide strategic advice and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs. Dalmore's services extend to raising capital, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

