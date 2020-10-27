Five vendors AECOM, Arcadis, ERM, Golder and Jacobs lead the market for Digital EHS Services. Using its proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, independent research firm Verdantix compared 9 digital EHS service providers on 82 criteria and assessed their level of success across 19 unique service lines covering both digitally-enabled EHS services and technology implementation services. In addition to the five leaders, the study includes DSS, Langan, Ramboll and Trinity Consultants who all met the criteria for digital enablement. The analysis is informed by interviews with 301 decision makers in environment, health, and safety roles.

"EHS Service firms are increasingly adopting digital technology to enhance their service lines and support firms in technology implementation." stated Bill Pennington, Senior Analyst. "While there is a growing normalization around digital technologies being used, the levels of integration and complexity of the deployment help to differentiate the firms."

The Verdantix report, "Green Quadrant: Digital EHS Services 2020", provides prospective buyers of EHS services with detailed analysis to speed up vendor selection decisions. Key findings:

AECOM, Arcadis, ERM, Golder and Jacobs offer the most comprehensive portfolios of Digital EHS Services capabilities across ten digitally enhanced EHS service areas and nine types of technology implementation services.

EHS consultants are realizing that in addition to new service lines, digital projects outperform nondigital projects due to efficiency gains, cost savings and higher-quality deliverables.

Leading service firms are adopting new technologies, such as remote inspection toolkits and virtual reality, to support customer projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's travel restrictions.

The top EHS Service firms are moving towards advanced analytics and data visualization as a key differentiation in their service offerings.

EHS decision-makers are leaning on service providers knowledge and expertise in supporting technology integration and digitisation initiatives.

"Digitally-enabled service lines are no longer a niche area or a 'nice to have' among EHS service firms." continued Pennington. "Service firms which do not invest in a digital strategy will be unable to compete against those who do, and customers should consider the increased benefits these firms can deliver."

