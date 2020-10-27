DZ Bank AG - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named

below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse

Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: European Investment Bank

Guarantor (if any): None

Aggregate nominal amount: Tap EUR benchmark

Description: fixed rate, due 28.03.2028

Offer price: Tbc

Other offer terms: payment 03.11.2020, denoms 1k/1k, soft bullet

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilisation Coordinator: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Managers:

DZ BANK AG

J.P.Morgan

Societe Generale

Unicredit

Stabilisation period expected to start on: 27th October 2020

Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market)



In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.