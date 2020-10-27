Taoglas, the global leader of advanced antenna designs, today unveiled its new active, multiband GNSS antennas the MagmaX2 AA.200 and Colosseum X XAHP.50 engineered for use in applications that require critical high-accuracy positioning and timing applications, including autonomous driving and precision agriculture applications.

These two new antennas add to Taoglas' already unrivalled, high-precision GNSS range and bolster the most comprehensive portfolio of high-precision GNSS antennas in the market today. With over 16 years of expertise with GNSS antenna products, Taoglas helps enterprises deliver industry leading positioning and timing solutions.

"Safety standards for autonomous vehicles (UAVs, robotics and vehicles) and precision agriculture is an ever evolving arena, however it's increasingly apparent that high-precision positional accuracy is critical for both. At Taoglas we're continuously innovating our GNSS antennas to deliver the very best precise location capabilities, but in more lightweight, compact structures, compared to larger counterparts already on the market. We look at the impact the antenna has on the actual positioning performance of your system, not just the antenna itself," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and Founder of Taoglas. "The MagmaX2 AA.200 is the best solution for where space and weight constraints are at a premium, such as with a robotic lawnmower. There are also embedded antenna versions available."

"The Colosseum X XAHP.50 geodetic quality small dome antennas are more suitable for a roof vehicle mount, or pole mount. Every element and aspect of the antenna performance has been optimized during the design of this antenna. This includes many deep interlocking rf parameters for true accurate centimetre level positioning, compared to legacy meter only level systems. Phase center variation, group delay, multipath rejection, axial ratio over angle all become critical considerations and performance targets," said Ronan.

"In the design phase we simulate using Electromagnetic analysis software and tweak every parameter. Once we are happy with the results we build our prototypes and test in scientifically controlled chamber and test environments validated by the European Space Agency, with repeatable GNSS signals. We then move onto field testing in open sky conditions and in non-line of sight environments to verify real world performance with today's state of the art receiver systems from such leading companies as uBlox and Septentrio. What's more every single antenna coming off our production line goes through strict in-line sensitivity testing to ensure consistent validated performance. We take our commitment to quality and safety very seriously in the coming age of autonomous operation," Ronan continued.

Multipath error is a critical, unavoidable source of error in GNSS receivers. It's the combination of direct and indirect signals reflected off nearby obstacles (buildings, vehicles, people, etc.) one or more times, before reaching the GNSS antenna. The indirect, multipath signals distort the received signal used for acquisition and tracking. Taoglas has designed lightweight, cost-sensitive compact antennas that can obtain similar levels of multipath rejection compared to conventional large and expensive geodetic antennas.

Taoglas is proud to introduce:

MagmaX2 AA.200:

The AA.200 is a low profile active multiband GNSS magnetic mount antenna for use across most major constellations including GPS (L1/L2/L5), GLONASS (G1/G2/G5), Galileo(E1/E5a/E5b) and BeiDou(B1/B2). It exhibits excellent gain and good radiation pattern stability leading to a reliable GPS fix in areas of weaker signal strength. Positional accuracy better than 60cm (DRMS) is achievable, even without using RTK correctional services. Accurate positioning down to 1.4cm has been demonstrated with today's multiband GNSS receivers and RTK services in the field.

Colosseum X XAHP.50:

The XAHP.50 is engineered to operate with incredibly high precision capabilities on the full GNSS spectrum. Sub meter positional accuracy better than 55cm (DRMS) is achievable, even without the use of RTK correctional services. This allows the user to achieve higher location accuracy, as well as stability of position tracking in urban environments. The XAHP.50 has excellent performance across the full bandwidth of the antenna and its design has an even gain across the hemisphere giving excellent, broad axial ratio which in turn makes it resilient to multipath rejection and excellent phase centre stability. Accurate positioning down to 1.4cm has been demonstrated with today's multiband GNSS receivers and RTK services in the field.

To find out more about Taoglas' trailblazing developments in antenna technology and IoT solutions register for the upcoming 2020 Virtual Innovation Showcase webinar here. With demonstrations from Dublin to San Diego, the webinar will be hosted by key members of the Taoglas team including CEO Dermot O'Shea and COO Dennis Kish.

Alternatively, you can visit www.taoglas.com to learn more about Taoglas.

