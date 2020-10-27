Yeastar Launches New P-Series PBX System Targeting SMEs with Higher Expectations

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today announced the official release of its new P-Series PBX System at its first global launch event. More than just a PBX, Yeastar's P-Series converges voice, mobility, presence, collaboration, and more to present an elite "PBX-Plus-More" solution.

"With over a decade of hands-on experience, Yeastar is moving ahead with lofty ambitions to shape the future of SME communications," said Alan Shan, CEO of Yeastar. "We launch P-Series PBX System to live up and exceed higher customer expectations. With this offering, we are looking for a channel expansion to serve a fairly sizeable market by filling the UC gap and enabling extra productivity for SMEs."

As demonstrated at the virtual launch event, some highlights of P-Series PBX System include:

More functionalities

With superior VoIP capabilities built right in, P-Series PBX System also introduces UC clients to provide cross-device functionality, flexibility, and geographical independence, an economical call center solution for SME service centers to boost customer satisfaction, an intuitive operator panel for receptionists to streamline call operation, and more.

P-Series PBX System features intelligent design to deliver unparalleled user and administrator experience, such as visualized call management, NFC write/read for easy IP address configuration, granular permissions based on customized user roles, and enriched presence status suitable for various scenarios.

Yeastar also revealed that more advanced features are under development and will be rolled out in the future, including WebRTC call, video conferencing, CRM integration, CTI, etc. Software-based and cloud-based deployment options are also on the roadmap, as well as more seamless 3rd-party integrations to deliver a truly unified experience.

Click here to watch Yeastar's global launch event. More details about P-Series PBX System can be found here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com.

