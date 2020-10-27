Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 Ticker-Symbol: 16A 
Stuttgart
27.10.20
08:03 Uhr
24,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,81 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2020 | 13:03
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 10, 2020

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today it will hold a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Management will provide an update on the business, with presentations starting at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and concluding at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via webcast on the Clarivate Investor Relations website at http://ir.clarivate.com/. To join the webcast please visit http://bit.ly/ClarivateInvestorDay2020. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Investor Day

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jp

CLARIVATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.