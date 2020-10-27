UK Mortgages Ltd - Strategic Review

THE INFORMATION IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES.

27 October, 2020

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company" or "UKML") can announce that it has completed the review of strategy which it commenced following the withdrawal of proposals by M&G Investment Management Ltd ("MAGIM") on August 17 2020.

The review has identified two potential options that would, in the view of the Board and its advisors, provide a clear path to the Company's objectives announced in August of enhanced liquidity as well as a narrowing and removal of the discount at which UKML shares trade versus UKML's Net Asset Value.

The options are to either:

continue operating as a publicly traded investment company under a revised mandate offering increased focus on enhancing liquidity and returns;

or

to proceed with an orderly wind-down of the Company and returns of capital to its shareholders ("the Shareholders").

Following the review, in which the Board has been supported by Twenty Four Asset Management LLP ("the Manager"), the Company's portfolio manager and Numis Securities Limited as corporate broker, the Board has concluded that there is a reasonable case to be made for both options, taking into account both the improved and improving outlook for the UK mortgage market and housing market, the success of the recent Oat Hill securitisation and the potential for further successful securitisation issues. At the same time, prospects for 2021 remain uncertain with a resurgence of COVID 19, rising unemployment and the planned ending of the stamp duty holiday.

Mindful of earlier feedback from the Shareholders, the Board intends to embark on a further round of consultation with Shareholders with a view to ascertaining their appetite for each of those two options. Following that consultation, it is intended that the Board should make a firm recommendation and convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders before the end of the year to vote on the proposals.

The Chairman, Chris Waldron comments:

"Having taken stock of the feedback we received from Shareholders in August, the Board has been working intensively with the Manager and with our advisory team to evaluate the various options for improving liquidity and narrowing the discount to NAV. Having narrowed the choices down to two viable options, we will now go back to Shareholders in order to present those options in detail and hear their views on how they wish to proceed."

Enquiries:

UK Mortgages Limited

Christopher Waldron (Chairman) 020 7260 1000

Numis Securities Limited, Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Hugh Jonathan 020 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Vicki Paine

Garfield Advisory, Public Relations Adviser

Andrew Garfield 079 7498 2337

Jason Nisse 077 6968 8618

Further information

