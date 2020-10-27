ENGlobal to Announce Q3 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on November 5

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00am EST to discuss the company's third quarter 2020 financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am that day.

CEO William Coskey and CFO Mark Hess will cover ENGlobal's third quarter highlights, provide updates on potential contract awards, and discuss the company's growth outlook for the remainder of 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (Toll Free) 844-369-8770 domestically or 862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/38422

You may access the teleconference replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically or 919-882-2331 internationally, referencing conference ID 38422. This replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00am EST on November 12, 2020. You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site at https://www.englobal.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( ENG ) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal's Automation segment, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the company's business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results could differ materially from the results described in the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations, including on the company's revenues and profitability; (2) the effect of economic downturns and the volatility and level of oil and natural gas prices, including the severe disruptions in the worldwide economy, including the global demand for oil and natural gas, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the company's ability to realize revenue projected in the company's backlog and the company's ability to collect accounts receivable and process accounts payable in a timely manner; (4) the company's ability to increase the company's backlog, revenue and profitability; (5) the company's ability to realize project awards or contracts on the company's pending proposals, and the timing, scope and amount of any related awards or contracts; (6) the company's ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers; (7) the company's ability to attract and retain key professional personnel; (8) the company's ability to obtain additional financing when needed; (9) the company's dependence on one or a few customers; (10) the risks of internal system failures of the company's information technology systems, whether caused by the company, third-party service providers, intruders or hackers, computer viruses, malicious code, cyber-attacks, phishing and other cyber security problems, natural disasters, power shortages or terrorist attacks; (11) the uncertainties related to the U.S. Government's budgetary process and their effects on the company's long-term U.S. Government contracts; (12) the risk of unexpected liability claims or poor safety performance; (13) the company's reliance on third-party subcontractors and equipment manufacturers; (14) the company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of NASDAQ with respect to the company's common stock or to cure any continued listing standard deficiency with respect thereto; and (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax laws, with which the company must comply and the associated cost of compliance with such laws and regulations. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ from the company's projected results, please see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to join our email list: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=702&to=ea&s=0.

CONTACT:

Mark A. Hess

Phone: (281) 878-1000

E-mail: ir@ENGlobal.com

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612244/ENGlobal-to-Announce-Q3-2020-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-November-5