Performance Pipe, a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, today announced it is now an exclusive distributor of Supraflow gas pipe tap tees manufactured by Spain-based Grupo Torre for Canada and most of the U.S. The Supraflow gas pipe tees offer utility operators a new solution to streamline how to tap 4- to 18-inch pressurized polyethylene (PE) gas pipe lines with outlets of 4, 6 and 8 inches.

"We are proud to supply Supraflow gas pipe tap tees that offer an economical larger outlet tap without compromising on safety," said Curt Shill, fittings manager at Performance Pipe. "This innovative product is in stock and available to gas pipe markets where alternative solutions are more complicated and more involved."

Grupo Torre manufactures Supraflow gas pipe tap tees with Performance Pipe's PE4710 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) molded butt fusion tee fittings. Features and benefits offered by Supraflow gas pipe tap tees include:

ASTM D2513 compliant

4- to 18-inch SDR 11 gas main hot taps with 4-, 6- or 8-inch IPS branch outlets

No interruption to gas service during installation

Less excavation and restoration costs, resulting in reduced traffic and public disturbances

Compact and lightweight drill assembly (sold separately)

Significant installation time reduction

Universal installation procedure for all Supraflow gas pipe tap tees

Single-operator installation

Installation options allow for 360-degree orientation around the main pipe and the product itself

"Supraflow gas pipe tap tees represent one the most efficient solutions currently available for gas pipe diversions and extensions," said Daniel Guilló, commercial manager at Grupo Torre. "We designed this product to make it operationally flexible, compact, and easy and safe to install, which leads to less disruption to public life and higher cost savings for utility companies."

About Performance Pipe

Performance Pipe is a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and is one of the largest pressure pipe manufacturers in North America, with seven manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States. Performance Pipe's DriscoPlex and Driscopipe brands of medium density and high-density polyethylene gas pipe are regularly sold to more than 400 customers worldwide. For more information about Performance Pipe, visit www.performancepipe.com.

About Chevron Phillips Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world's top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $17 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in six countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is equally owned indirectly by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter: @chevronphillips.

"Chevron Phillips Chemical" or "CPChem" may refer to one or more Chevron Phillips Chemical's subsidiaries or affiliates or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

About Grupo Torre

Grupo Torre is an industrial company based in Barcelona, Spain. The firm has been developing system components and services for work on water, gas and steam networks since 1878, with a philosophy based on constant innovation and improving safety. The team of employees that Messrs. Vivé and Casals built up in 1878 has, with the passing of time, evolved and adapted into a highly qualified and technically competent team that is able to meet the complex needs of modern-day industry, based on over a century of experience.

