Crawford adjusters now enabled with a seamless experience, modernized communication tools and improved workflows

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, has signed a global agreement to deploy the CoreLogic claims workflow and management platform in a number of their claims operations. This will enable Crawford to continue streamlining communication with carrier clients, suppliers and policyholders, integrate third-party InsurTech solutions and support their adjusters as they continue to deliver the highest quality claims service for its clients. The solutions will be adopted in multiple global markets, starting with the United Kingdom and Australia.

"We are committed to continuously innovating our solutions and modernizing workflow technology to be the strategic provider Crawford Company can rely on," said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. "As they elevate the claims experience for their clients, suppliers and policyholders, our goal is to help them standardize claims processing on a single, cloud-based platform to increase productivity gains and enable improved transparency into their claims management process. This is another in a series of recent significant contracts which are underpinning our growth and continuing to advance our insurance solutions worldwide."

Crawford will integrate the CoreLogic claims workflow and management platform into their existing operations and supply chain. The solution will provide Crawford's adjusters, surveyors, network providers and supply chain vendors with real-time collaboration tools to quickly and effortlessly complete site reports, generate accurate estimates and improve efficiencies that help shorten the claim process.

"With this new implementation, we will further improve claims processing from start to finish across our various markets," said Kieran Rigby, global president, Claims Solutions at Crawford Company. "As CoreLogic has created a truly seamless insurance solution, we see our collaboration as a strategic way to help enable our business and help position the service to our clients. Taking advantage of CoreLogic's extensive property data, risk and technology solutions enables us to continue to deliver for our clients and focus on our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities."

Crawford will roll out the CoreLogic claims workflow and management solution to additional global territories later this year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Crawford Company

Based in Atlanta, Crawford Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

