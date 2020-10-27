CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces the Start of the El Salvador Pepper Greenhouse Feasibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27,?2020 /?Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has successfully installed and commissioned a CO2 Delivery Solutions system at one of Hidroexpo's ("Hidro") 1-hectare pepper greenhouse in El Salvador. The Commercial Feasibility, previously announced on?August 26th, 2020, is due to run until?mid-2021.

A successful Commercial Feasibility using Hidro's existing misting infrastructure would open GROW's market potential to not only Hidro's thirty-six 1-hecatare greenhouses (3.8 million sq. ft. in total) but also other greenhouses in hot climates that have installed similar misting systems to cool their plants. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions technology, with the support of Hidro's contractors, was successfully installed and commissioned despite the ongoing COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO, "We are very pleased that the CO2 Delivery Solutions system has been successfully installed and is now operational at the Hidroexpo pepper greenhouse. We look forward to a successful Commercial Feasibility in the expectation it will lead to the purchase of a system for the greenhouse as well as significant opportunities with the thirty-five additional 1-hectare Hidroexpo greenhouses and other similar greenhouse growers in Central and South America. We?have?learned to execute projects virtually?with?customers and?local contractors?during COVID-19 related travel constraints,?thus lowering our installation costs and facilitating the penetration of markets we could otherwise have not accessed."

www.co2delivery.ca

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhanced crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

