International Bancard |Pointy|Retail Management Hero|New West Technologies: International Bancard and New West Technology Announce an Integration with Pointy from Google

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / International Bancard and New West Technology announce an integration with Pointy from Google. This integration enables thousands of Retail Management Hero customers the ability to showcase products online through Pointy, which can help drive business to brick & mortar businesses.

In this challenging retail environment, brick-and-mortar retailers are looking for ways to attract customers and drive growth. Pointy allows retailers to execute an omnichannel strategy by displaying in-store products on Google through an online catalog called a Pointy Page. Additionally products are featured on a retailer's Business Profile on Google and Google Maps.

"We're thrilled International Bancard has sponsored New West Technologies' integration of Pointy from Google for Retail Management Hero resellers and merchants," said George Muchae, Principal and VP of New West Technologies, Inc. "For the past 28 years we have delivered value-added emerging technologies to our customers. Pointy from Google, aligns perfectly with our goals. This omnichannel technology drives new sales for our customers at a time when they need them most."

John Badovinac, International Bancard's Vice President of Integrated Solutions notes "We are proud to partner with New West Technologies to bring Pointy from Google to Retail Management Hero channel partners and their merchants. Empowering RMH resellers with Pointy technology drives new growth for their merchants. Pointy improves and simplifies the way customers discover and purchase products offered by RMH merchants."

Jeff Riley, CEO of Retail Management Hero said "We appreciate International Bancard's sponsorship of the Pointy Integration to RMH. This integration means our Resellers can offer Pointy to their customers without the need for a Pointy Box, which normally retails at $899. I encourage all retailers using RMH to contact your reseller to explore the Pointy integration along with our newest plug-and-play payments integration to IB-Pay from New West Technologies and International Bancard."

About Us

About International Bancard International Bancard, is a Detroit-based technology company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors, associations and Independent Sales Partners throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients, and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life.

About New West Technologies, Inc. Since 1992, New West Technologies has been an installer and integrator of point of sale (POS) software and retail solutions with focus on helping businesses increase profitability and efficiency through developing the best retail, mobile, payments and infrastructure systems possible. Partnering with many of the industry's leading software, hardware, and payments providers, New West develops solutions that are flexible, user-friendly, and make use of the latest in hardware, wireless, cloud based, mobile and network technology solutions.

About Retail Management Hero Retail Management Hero is a software developer of retail point-of-sale (POS) solutions that simplify and streamlines store management across many types of retail businesses. The company's flagship product, Retail Management Hero (RMH) point-of-sale, was launched early 2016 and is sold through an international community of RMH reseller partner

