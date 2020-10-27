Solvionic, the world leader in materials for new generation electrolytes, announces the appointment of Gildas Sorin to its Board of Directors.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Solvionic has decided to appoint Gildas Sorin as a director of the company. Solvionic, a company located in Toulouse (France), is a world leader in the development and distribution of ionic materials for new generation batteries and super capacitors. The company uses innovative technology to produce high-purity materials (ionic liquids) used specifically in the batteries of the future; these batteries will be safer, more powerful and longer lasting.

Gildas Sorin's appointment comes at a time when the company is preparing for the mass production of its products. His experience in developing start-ups will be vital in implementing Solvionic's global expansion strategy.

"I am very pleased to welcome Gildas on board", stated François Malbosc CEO of Solvionic. "The recruitment of Gildas will further strengthen our strategy to increase Solvionic's development".

"Solvionic has enormous potential owing to its unique technology", declared Gildas Sorin. "François has driven the company to new heights. It will be an honor to further build upon his commercial success".

Created in 2003, Solvionic currently employs 23 staff members. In 2019, as a result of its positioning in high-growth markets, the Toulouse-based company raised EUR 4 million from Omnes and IRDI Soridec. With the support of its shareholders, Solvionic aims to assert its leadership position on the ionic liquids market.

