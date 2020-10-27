Industrial and academic partners are developing a battery inverter which can be grid connected under normal operation but can also use nearby renewables generators to form an island grid, for whole-area uninterrupted power supply.A new set of challenges requires a new set of tools. Transitioning from centralized thermal power stations to higher levels of distributed, variable-output renewable energy generation systems requires new solutions for the provision of grid-supporting services. Project LEITNING aims to develop a new tool for the challenge. The battery inverter under development can supply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...