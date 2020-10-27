According to the Hungarian authorities, 253 of the procurement exercise's 255 pre-selected projects are for photovoltaic plants. Around 390 GWh will be contracted in an auction that has been significantly oversubscribed.The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has published the list of the 255 renewable energy projects that have applied to compete in the country's second technology-neutral renewable energy auction, launched in September. For the Small PVPP category, including installations between 300 kW and 1 MW, the HEPURA expects to contract 40 GWh, while in the ...

