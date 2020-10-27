The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research hosted a Marsh Lecture by Luke A.J. O'Neill, PhD, FRS, of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, who discussed metabolic reprogramming in innate immunity and inflammation.

Dr. Luke A.J. O'Neill (left) and his colleagues (Credit: Luke A.J. O'Neill)

The Feinstein Institutes' Marsh Lecture was established as a forum for renowned scientists to share their expertise with Feinstein Institutes investigators. Dr. O'Neill, professor and chair of biochemistry in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity, researches the molecular and cellular basis of inflammation and innate immunity, including toll-like receptors, inflammasomes and immunometabolism. In his lecture, Dr. O'Neill shared how metabolic cellular reactions and processes aid in controlling immunity and inflammation.

"I'm honored to be giving this year's Marsh lecture and to be sharing some of our recent findings on the role of metabolic change in inflammatory diseases," said Dr. O'Neill at the virtual lecture on October 22.

Dr. O'Neill emphasized that metabolic reprogramming of immune cells is essential for inflammatory and anti-inflammatory responses, and that targeting certain metabolic events may limit inflammation in different contexts. He also discussed targeting immunometabolism in an effort to develop novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics.

"Dr. O'Neill is an internationally respected leader and award winning expert in immunology, inflammation, and cellular metabolism," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. "A celebrated author and highly sought speaker, his recent work produced new experimental drugs giving hope to millions of patients with debilitating inflammatory diseases."

The Marsh Lecture series was made possible by an endowment from the late Leonard Marsh and his family. The series honors the memory of Leonard Marsh, co-founder of Snapple Beverage Corporation and a major supporter of the Feinstein Institutes. Leonard Marsh's legendary enthusiasm for new ideas and innovations continues to inspire the Feinstein Institutes scientific faculty and staff. The 2019 Marsh Lecture was given by a professor of neurological surgery, Associate Director at Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center Susan J. Harkema, PhD, from the University of Louisville, who discussed how epidural stimulation can improve recovery after a spinal cord injury.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Home to 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

