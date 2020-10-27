DPS Group Global: DPS Welcomes Brian Duffy as Director of Engineering and Architecture

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced that Brian Duffy has joined the firm as senior director of engineering and architecture for Boston project operations. Reporting to Paul DePriest, senior vice president for Boston Project operations, Brian will be responsible for the consistent and coordinated execution of engineering and architecture project deliverables. In this role, he will manage and coordinate the cross-discipline interaction between managers with a focus on developing talent and providing innovative and technical solutions.

"Under Brian's direction, we will build on our strong reputation as an innovative EPCMV firm through the further development of subject matter experts, building information modelling (BIM) capabilities, and discipline bench strength," said Paul. "Brian worked at a global life science firm for over 20 years which provides invaluable experience in the leadership of an engineering and design team.

Brian brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry in the areas of process design engineering, large capital project execution, biotech manufacturing support engineering, and team leadership. Brian held multiple positions at Sanofi Genzyme, including as the design and engineering lead for an integrated continuous biomanufacturing facility (ICBF), associate director of process engineering, and senior process engineer. He has also held positions at Pfizer (Wyeth), Massachusetts Biologic Laboratories at the UMass Medical School, and Alkermes, Inc.

Brian earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Tufts University. He is a member of the International Society for Professional Engineers (ISPE).

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation, as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise, built over 45 years, as well as significant lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductor to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 1,850 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

