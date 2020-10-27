Marizyme, Inc.: Marizyme and SBH Nutrition Science Agree to Develop Krillase(R) Based Dental Products for Pets

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM) ("Marizyme" or the "Company"), an integrated life sciences company, announced today that it has signed a binding letter of intent with SBH Nutrition Science LLC ("SBH") to develop pet therapeutic products using Marizyme's Krillase® technology. Upon developing a successful product formulation, Marizyme and SBH intend to enter into a non-exclusive license that will grant SBH rights to market and distribute the Krillase-based products into the rapidly growing Asian, U.S. and European markets. Upon securing a license from Marizyme, SBH and Enova (Shanghai) Pet Products Co. in China, makers of Pure & Natural® and PURELOVE® diet brands and the MAXIVET® supplement line, may collaborate to develop therapeutic pet products.

The powerful enzymes in Marizyme's clinically tested Krillase technology dissolve plaque and biofilms on teeth and, with repeated use, may prevent the build-up of plaque.

"Krillase technology has demonstrated during clinical testing that it can dissolve plaque and other biofilms from teeth and gums by cutting through the connecting proteins, facilitating healthy dental hygiene and reducing the incidence of inflammation and gingivitis," said Dr. Kristian Hellgren, D.D.S., Periodontist and son of Prof. Lars Hellgren, inventor of the Krillase technology (J Clin. Dent. 20:99-102, 2019). In theory, these results may be applicable to dogs, cats, and other mammals who suffer dental and periodontal disease.

Periodontal disease in dogs and cats is one of the largest issues pet owners face and affects more than 70% of pets by the time they are 3 years old, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. While alternative chewing treats are available many are ineffective at removing dental plaque, leading to gingivitis, periodontal disease, tooth loss, and large veterinary expenses. According to the October 2020 Packaged Facts Pet Dental report, dental treats are the most widely used type of functional treat used by 33% of dog owners and 24% of cat owners who purchase treats. A May 2019 Packaged Facts report projected that the U.S. retail sales of pet oral care services and products will grow by more than $1.5 billion by 2022 to reach nearly $6.7 billion, reflecting a 5.3% CAGR.

SBH Nutrition Science LLC was formed to develop therapeutic and wellness pet food diets, supplements and treats for clients globally. SBH has launched 10 new product lines in the U.S., Europe, and China in the past 12 months.

"SBH Nutrition Science is excited to bring Marizyme's technology to fruition to solve the pet dental issues associated with plaque buildup," said Dr. Blake Hawley, DVM, Founder of SBH. "We are confident we can develop a formulation that is safe, effective and that pets find delicious. We plan to assist Marizyme with establishing distribution through Enova, our market-leading client in China."

"According to the 2019 Chinese Pet Industry White Paper, 82.1% of Chinese pet owners feeding treats to their pets choose products with teeth-cleaning capabilities. We believe this is a critical area of development for our company," said Herman Zhao, President and CEO of Shanghai based Enova Pet Products Co, Ltd.

About Marizyme, Inc.

Marizyme is an integrated life sciences company dedicated to the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies that minimize mortality and costs in the acute care space. The Company's flagship product, DuraGraft®, is an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage, leading to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft enhances CABG surgical outcomes by significantly reducing major adverse cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction. DuraGraft is presently approved for use in EU and several countries in Asia and is not approved for use in the United States. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase® platform. Krillase is not approved for use in the United States

For more information about Marizyme, visit www.marizyme.com .

