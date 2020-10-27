Redbarn Pet Products Introduces New Dry Dog Food Rich in Animal Protein

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Redbarn Pet Products, a leading manufacturer in pet treats and chews for more than 20 years, is unveiling a specialty dry dog food collection with three protein-rich Whole Grain kibble recipes and three Grain-Free kibble recipes. With advisory help from leading veterinary nutritionists and the talent found within Redbarn, it's convenient dog food you can feel good about.

In both the Whole Grain and Grain-Free kibbles, the first five ingredients are animal proteins: meat in the "Land" recipes, poultry in the "Sky" recipes, and fish in the "Ocean" recipes. The Whole Grain recipes are further prepared with carefully selected grains like brown rice, oatmeal, and barley while Grain-Free recipes include vegetables, pumpkin, and nutrient-rich legumes.

"All dogs love meat, so we wanted to create an affordable dry dog food rich in high-quality animal proteins. But as true omnivores, our next priority was creating a complete and balanced meal to support their overall health, wellness, and longevity. But no two dogs or pet parents are the same, which is what eventually led us to create these Whole Grain and Grain-Free varieties."

Jeff Baikie, Co-Founder

No matter what recipe you feed your pup, every bowl of Redbarn's kibble supports digestive health, heart health, and skin & coat health. Pumpkin, probiotics, and prebiotic fiber help support healthy digestion; Omega 6 & 3 fatty acids, sunflower oil, and flaxseed help support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat; and, guaranteed methionine, taurine, and l-carnitine support heart health.

Redbarn's entire dry dog food collection is exclusively available at independent pet stores and on shop.redbarn.com.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com .

