How a Blended Technology Approach Combats Contraband Within Correctional Facilities

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that its blended technology approach continues to be a winning strategy for the detection and mitigation of contraband cell phones within correctional facilities.

Recently, GTL Fusion intelligence analysts assisted a facility in locating a contraband cell phone. Using GTL's Data IQ, analysts were able to analyze information from disparate data sources (phone records, financial transactions, and more) and provide the facility with critical intelligence. By doing this, analysts were able to establish which incarcerated individuals were most likely to have the phone in their possession.

"Contraband cell phones can be a real and dangerous issue for facilities as they allow individuals to continue criminal activity and enterprises while incarcerated," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "For this facility, a search was conducted once the probable individual was identified. Despite initial denial, the inmate ultimately turned over the device."

"ShawnTech is the industry leader in cellular interdiction and portable cellular management, and our solutions combine seamlessly with GTL's leadership in data analytics," said John Snyder, ShawnTech Chief Sales Officer. "Based on the data captured by ShawnTech, GTL was able to determine the offender who was likely in possession of it. Combining both of our services is a one-two punch for facilities that need to detect and eliminate contraband phones as quickly as possible."

National Crime Prevention Month is celebrated every October to remind individuals that they can take steps to help prevent crimes and create a safer society. In correctional facilities, a strategic blended approach is one way to ensure success at locating and eliminating contraband. By doing so, facilities become safer environments that promote rehabilitation and lead to stronger communities.

