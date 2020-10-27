Astaxanthin Market Players Need to Look Beyond Aqua Applications: Future Market Insights Study

Market players in the Astaxanthin market are focusing on product launches, collaborations, and partnerships to help increase vendors' product outreach.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global astaxanthin market is projected to reflect an impressive growth with a CAGR of 13.8 % over the projected period from 2020-2030. According to a new FMI report has stated that this upsurge was mainly due to growing awareness concerning potential antioxidant attributes and efficiency in eradicating chronic conditions.

"Shift towards natural therapeutic alternatives to cure chronic diseases in addition to growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles promoting habits such as alcohol and smoking consumption are projected to pivot the astaxanthin market expansion in future.," states the FMI analyst.

Astaxanthin Market- Important Highlights

Natural sources are anticipated to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2020-2030

95-97% of grade astaxanthin will account for over 60% of the overall market share.

Chemically synthesized production technology will hold over four-fifth of the market in value terms.

The aquaculture sector will expand robustly at a 10.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

North America will tower over other regions due to widespread campaigns to promote intake throughout 2020-2030.

Astaxanthin Market - Drivers

Rising consumption of alcohol and smoking is necessitating the intake of astaxanthin-rich antioxidants.

Increasing awareness of the health benefits of astaxanthin, coupled with the trend toward plant-based propelling market growth.

Astaxanthin Market - Restraints

Higher production costs concerning the extraction process impacting market sales.

Strict guidelines pertaining the product usage in straight human uptake products are another concern negatively influencing the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Astaxanthin Market

As the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped all over the world, incessant research & development attempts by the medical fraternity are placing fertile ground for the astaxanthin market to expand in the rest of the pandemic's period. Despite the presence of adequate data, researchers are rendering their best to integrate this treatment amid sternly infected patients.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies identified in the global astaxanthin market include Divi's Laboratories Ltd., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corporation, Parry Nutraceuticals, DSM N.V., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Kunming Biogenic Co., Ltd., Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Valensa International Global, Algalif Iceland Ehf., Kailu Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd., AstaReal Inc., Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A., Inc., Igene Biotechnology, Inc., Fenchem Biotek Ltd., BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), Algatechnologies Ltd., Cardax, Inc., Algaecan Biotech Ltd., Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., INNOBIO Corporation Limited, KDI Ingredients, and Sinoway Industrial Co., Ltd.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the astaxanthin market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to source (Natural and Crustaceans {Crabs & Lobsters, Shrimps, Prawns & Crawfish, Others, Microalgae, Haematoccocus P., Chlorococcum, Chlorella Zofingiensis, Schizocytrium Genus, Paracoccus, Carotinifaciens, Yeast/Fungi} and Synthetic), Grade(> 98%, 95-97% and < 94%), Form(Powder and Liquid), Production Technology(Chemical Synthesis and Natural Extraction), Application(Aquaculture, Dietary Supplements, General Wellbeing, Eye Health, Brain Health, Immune & Digestive Health, Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Other Supplements (Weight Loss, Allergies, etc.), Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care, Pet Food, Eye Health, Brain Health, Immune & Digestive Health, Bone & Joint Health, Others, Animal Feed), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

Global Astaxanthin Market - Executive Summary

? Global Astaxanthin Market Demand-side Trends

? Astaxanthin Market- Regional Share Analysis

? Global Astaxanthin Market Region and Segment-wise Split

? Global Astaxanthin Market Company Wise Application

? Global Astaxanthin Market- Opportunity Assessment

? FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Taxonomy- Research Scope

1.3. Market Introduction

1.4. Global Astaxanthin Market Size and Absolute $ Opportunity by Natural Vs Synthetic

1.5. Global Astaxanthin Market Size and Absolute $ Opportunity (Natural + Synthetic)

1.6. Global Astaxanthin Market Value and Volume Analysis by Region, 2020

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Astaxanthin Market - Scenario Assessment

2.1. The Impact of COVID-19 on Logistics of Astaxanthin

2.2. A Changing Marketplace Battle Ground for Feed Industry

2.3. The Impact of COVID-19 Recovery Cycle for Astaxanthin

2.4. China Astaxanthin Market (Natural + Synthetic)

2.5. US Astaxanthin Market (Natural + Synthetic)

2.6. Europe Astaxanthin Market (Natural + Synthetic)

2.7. Key Factors Affecting the Astaxanthin Industry

3. Price Point Assessment

3.1. Astaxanthin Pricing Analysis- Key Takeaways

3.2. Astaxanthin Market - Price Point Assessment by Region

3.3. Astaxanthin Market - Price Point Assessment by Source

3.4. Astaxanthin Market - Price Point Assessment by Source V/s Key Countries

3.5. Astaxanthin Market Pricing Y-o-Y Growth and Forecast, by Key Countries

3.6. Astaxanthin Market - Price Point Assessment by Grade

3.7. Astaxanthin Market - Price Point Assessment by Grade V/s Key Countries

3.8. Astaxanthin Pricing Assessment through Retail Window

3.9. Factors Impacting Price

3.9.1. Technological Advancement

3.9.2. Raw Material

3.9.3. COVID-19

3.9.4. Exchange Rates

3.9.5. Trade Restrictions

3.9.6. Regulations

