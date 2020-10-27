Crisis Prevention Institute: Crisis Prevention Experts Recommend Tips to Help Voters Prevent and De-escalate Conflicts at the Polls

Managing Behavior and Staying Calm Seen as Key to Mitigating Tension During Election Season

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / This year, voters can expect not only the stressors of potential long lines at the polls, but also mask mandates, social distancing, outspoken political views and personal challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to experts at the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), the key to surviving what the Psychiatric Times has dubbed 2020 election anxiety starts with mentally preparing for in-person voting and practicing responses to best ensure a non-confrontational experience.

CPI, the global leader in de-escalation training for over 40 years, has identified the probable areas of conflict and how to best mitigate tension. CPI recommends voters embrace four simple techniques to prevent and reduce conflict this election season:

Avoid judgement. Understand that everyone has a different life experience and may be overwhelmed with struggles and anxiety from things you know nothing about. Listen and focus on the feelings behind the message. Don't take it personally. Another person's behavior is not about you. You are likely not the true target of someone's behavior. Tell yourself, "This may not be about the two of us; it may be about other issues in their life." Or repeat to yourself, "I'm going to be respectful. I'm going to be respectful." Control your reaction. You can't control another person's behavior, but you can control how you react. Avoid using facial expressions, gestures and language that could make another person feel anxious or defensive. Be prepared if you have to engage. Have a plan to acknowledge and redirect. Here are some things you could potentially say: Yeah. This year has been difficult on everyone.

This is an important election. Every vote counts.

I'm glad to see such great voter turnout.

It's great to witness so many exercising their right to vote.

We'll all be glad to have this year behind us.

"Our company has seen public inquiries on de-escalation training and information more than double since the pandemic started, and we know voters have additional stressors to add to their anxiety. That anxiety can heighten and create conflict whether it's before, during or after voting," said Susan Driscoll, president of Crisis Prevention Institute. "We knew our experience in crisis prevention and de-escalation could greatly benefit the voting public, which is why we're offering these tips."

According to Driscoll, several CPI de-escalation trainers and staff were discussing their plans for in-person voting and realized their expertise was customizable to be spot-on in helping voters. Among those team members is Amber Belle, a global CPI trainer based in Atlanta and an upcoming poll monitor for the 2020 election.

"Having trained teachers, nurses and others who interact with the public and being a social worker myself, I know the immense need for de-escalation training in the workplace and in everyday life," said Belle. "Voting should be a positive experience, which is why I knew I wanted to be a poll monitor in the upcoming election. It's crucial that voters come prepared to have the best experience, which is why CPI thought to make these tips readily available to all."

The four key steps and other voting and election season de-escalation tips are available for free at crisisprevention.com/election or by visiting www.crisisprevention.com. Voters should also make sure to follow all local and state rules that apply to their polling place.

CPI has trained more than 15 million individuals over 40 years in its techniques spanning many industries and professions, especially healthcare and education. CPI tracks violent incidents in the industries it trains, and data shows that de-escalation skills, when used correctly, can quickly decrease violence regardless of the industry. CPI's de-escalation training focuses on a multi-faceted approach that CPI teaches how to identify a series of recognizable behavior levels an individual may go through in a crisis, and corresponding staff attitudes/approaches used for crisis intervention.

CPI offers two main de-escalation trainings, Verbal Intervention and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention. Verbal Intervention teaches verbal and non-verbal techniques to respond to disruptive behavior, preventing further escalation. Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training focuses on providing expertise to de-escalate crises, including verbal techniques and restrictive interventions that can be implemented with the least use of force necessary.

CPI offers a range of trainings, free resources and tips on de-escalation in the workplace, community and organizations. Learn more at www.crisisprevention.com.

About Crisis Prevention Institute Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc. is an international training organization committed to the best practices and safe behavior management methods that focus on prevention. Founded in 1980, it has been their mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of workplace violence incidents. Over 17,000 facilities, 38,000 Certified Instructors, and 15 million trained professionals worldwide trust CPI to help create more confident and productive employees.

CONTACT:

Alicia Wilson

608-577-4717

alwilson@laughlin.com

SOURCE: Crisis Prevention Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612437/Crisis-Prevention-Experts-Recommend-Tips-to-Help-Voters-Prevent-and-De-escalate-Conflicts-at-the-Polls