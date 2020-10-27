Engie's storage subsidiary has unveiled its hydrogen-based energy storage system, built with its proprietary technology, in Agkistro, Greece.From pv magazine France Italy-based storage specialist Engie EPS, a unit of French energy giant Engie, has deployed a hydrogen-based storage solution for renewable energy storage in remote and off-grid areas, in Agkistro, in Greece's northern regional unit of Serres. The project was developed under the umbrella of the EU-funded H2020 Remote project (Remote area Energy supply with Multiple Options for integrated hydrogen-based Technologies). The facility ...

