UK Power Networks' 'Power Potential' project offers small scale generators the chance to be rewarded for voltage-balancing reactive-power services alongside traditional power stations.The UK Power Networks electric utility has stepped up its trial of a local grid which offers renewable energy generators a revenue stream from providing reactive power services usually only offered by large, conventional power facilities. The power company, which serves London and the east and South East of England, said its Power Potential project had graduated from tests with individual generators to a live, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...