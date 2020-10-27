Integration to Provide U.S. and EMEA Customers Quick Insight into Cloud Costs and Real-Time Asset Retrieval

IMT Software, a division of Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT), today announced an API-based integrated solution with Dalet's Ooyala Flex Media Platform that provides seamless and automated data movement to simplify the secure transfer of artificial intelligence and machine learning workflow content to the cloud.

The integration of IMT SoDA software and Dalet's Ooyala Flex Media Platform will be offered in the United States and Europe. The joint solution will address media asset data management requirements by streamlining the transfer of large data workflows while delivering a simplified data movement approach for creative content. Post production and media services customers will be able to predict the cost and time to move files before a storage transfer enabling them to make smart decisions on data management and to keep project costs at or below budget.

"We are pleased to expand the distribution of SoDA into Europe with Dalet. Now more customers can have control over their entire storage environment and benefit from cloud efficiency gains," said Brian Morsch, vice president of sales at IMT Software. "By integrating SoDA with Dalet's Ooyala Flex Media Platform, customers can boost creativity and increase productivity while utilizing the full promise of the cloud and understanding the true costs of data retrieval."

In an industry where managing, accessing, delivering and archiving massive amounts of media under budget has become a key driver of success, IMT's SoDA and Dalet are uniquely positioned to provide seamless and automated data movement to the cloud for artificial intelligence and machine learning workflows.

"Customers deploying our integrated solution for transferring media assets to cloud storage will be able to maximize the value of their on-prem and cloud content assets with flexible, secure platforms designed for understanding the true costs of data retrieval," said Lincoln Spiteri, VP Engineering, Ooyala Flex, Dalet.

As organizations embrace the cloud to drive rapid innovation, there is concern over hidden costs. The integrated solution provides customers with the actual cost of data retrieval and offers alternate options to keep overall spend down. Benefits include:

Seamlessly automates data movements to the cloud

Real-time insight into monthly cloud spend

Dry-run feature allowing for insight into retrieval costs before execution

Job tracking and progress for moving content

Cloud-ready assets for artificial intelligence and machine learning workflows

