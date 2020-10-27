911inform Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Expanding Public Safety Capabilities with Its Transformational Platform

The solution integrates information from previously disparate systems into a single, functional platform that manages emergency events intelligently

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American enterprise safety solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes 911inform with the 2020 North America New Product Innovation Award. 911inform's innovative technology streamlines information flows and augments incidence intelligence during critical events. It aggregates data across siloed systems into a single platform to bridge the information gap in emergency situations between key building personnel, first responders, and public-safety answering points (PSAPs).

"In the era of mobility, big data, and the Internet of Things, the public safety sector is only beginning to tap into the true opportunity and benefits of situational awareness," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst. "The 911inform solution enables a unique level of real-time incidence intelligence, collating relevant data flows from nearly any IP based system into a central platform to dramatically enhance safety efforts on commercial properties, corporate campuses, and educational institutions."

During an emergency incident within a property, the 911inform solution creates a digital space for a streamlined real-time communication and collaboration. Leveraging location technology from mobile devices, the 911inform solution can designate a pre-configured area known as a 'geofence' to alert predefined parties with detailed incident intelligence in the event of an emergency. Moreover, the solution can provide emergency responders with highly accurate and up-to-date building floor plans to enhance response efforts (i.e. which door to approach, where potential hazards may reside, etc). Significantly, first responders do not have to download any new applications or software on their devices; they merely have to open a unique one-time access link to launch the event interface. Through the implementation process, 911inform works closely with customers to determine how to share data with public safety answering points (PSAPs), private security, and/or relevant facilities personnel.

"911inform has developed a device-agnostic platform with the capacity to integrate with nearly all types of connected building controls, video surveillance, security equipment, and premise based phone systems that customers may already have in place," noted Iadarola. "Deploying the solution requires no new equipment purchases as the overlay occurs at the software layer to seamlessly integrate with existing systems."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the positive ownership experience it provides customers.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

