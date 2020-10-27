DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
London, October 27
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: EFSF
Guarantor (if any): several Eurozone member states
ISIN: EU000A1G0EK7
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 13. October 2027
Offer price: 102.809%
Other offer terms: Payment 13 October 2020, Listing
Luxembourg stock exchange
Exchange, denominations: 1k
Maturity 13th of October 2027
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
BNP Paribas
J.P. Morgan
Stabilisation period commences 27th of March 2020
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.