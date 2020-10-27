DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: EFSF



Guarantor (if any): several Eurozone member states



ISIN: EU000A1G0EK7



Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn



Description: Fixed rate, due 13. October 2027

Offer price: 102.809%



Other offer terms: Payment 13 October 2020, Listing

Luxembourg stock exchange



Exchange, denominations: 1k



Maturity 13th of October 2027



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

BNP Paribas

J.P. Morgan



Stabilisation period commences 27th of March 2020



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



