Solar manufacturers Longi and Tongwei have frozen next month's prices.Chinese solar manufacturers Longi and Tongwei yesterday announced their wafer and solar cell prices for November will remain unchanged. Longi said the M10 (182/247mm) wafers, with a thickness of 175µm will have a price of RMB3.9 per piece (US$0.582), while p-type M6 (166/233mm) 175µm wafers will be priced at RMB3.25 per piece. For 158.75/223 wafers, the price will be RMB3.1 per piece. Tongwei's 158.75mm and 166mm mono PERC cells will be priced at RMB0.97 per Watt. For multi-crystalline cells, the price remained flat, at RMB0.62 ...

