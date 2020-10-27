Backblaze and Fastly Bring Freedom and Favorable Economics to Distribution of Stored Content

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Backblaze, the cloud provider beloved by storage professionals, and Fastly, Inc., a global edge cloud platform, announced a new collaboration to help companies distribute their stored files.

For developers and content creators that routinely serve dynamic websites, applications, and other rich media like streaming video, the new pairing unlocks operational gains with highly favorable economics:

Thousands of businesses using Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage can seamlessly push the most up-to-date content to end-users with lightning speed through Fastly's edge cloud platform and content delivery network (CDN)?.

Fastly's enterprise customers are able to reduce complexity and overhead without rebuilding workflows by pulling data from Backblaze's simple, reliable, and affordable cloud storage.

All can enjoy a joint solution with flexibility and choice over closed platform solutions, with scalable off-premises storage at one-fourth the price of other options and $0 egress for data transfers from Backblaze B2 to the Fastly platform.

"The combination of Backblaze and Fastly services is a real win for business customers and those they serve," said Nilay Patel, Backblaze Co-Founder and VP, Business Development and Sales. "Together, we're offering a highly scalable solution that solves beautifully for companies' operational and budgetary needs, while providing a strong alternative to the restrictions of a single goliath platform."

The solution is expected to see the most adoption by IT leaders and web administrators responsible for ensuring their teams can provide different user segments with customized experiences. Drawing from data that is queued ongoing to push globally both synchronously and asynchronously-all while maintaining enduring systems and keeping costs within budget-the joint solution frees businesses to focus on their number one priority: Customer engagement.

"This collaboration will enable our customers to dramatically reduce operating costs, eliminate data transfer fees, and resume active access to stored data, all while remaining connected to Fastly's library of tools and services," said Simon Wistow, Co-Founder & VP of Strategic Initiatives at Fastly. "Customers can continue to benefit from Fastly's exceptional availability and performance, real-time visibility and control, and highly programmable platform."

Combined with Backblaze's announcement earlier this year that it pays cloud migration fees for companies seeking to transfer 50 TB or more from Amazon S3 to Backblaze B2 cloud storage, many Fastly customers can embrace the new joint solution without incurring even a one-time transition expense.

The Backblaze-Fastly joint solution is generally available now.

For more information, visit the Backblaze blog or https://fastly.com. Organizations that seek to get started immediately can contact Backblaze here.

About Backblaze

Backblaze provides award-winning cloud storage to businesses and consumers. The company's B2 Cloud Storage is purpose-built to provide simple, reliable, and affordable object storage. Founded in 2007, Backblaze now has more than an exabyte of data under management for customers including American Public Television, PagerDuty, and Patagonia.

