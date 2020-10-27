KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America Recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Fintech Listmaker for Best Use of Blockchain

TORONTO, ON and GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, is pleased to announce that it was named to the Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers and recognized for Best Use of Blockchain.

To celebrate its sixth anniversary, Benzinga is honoring the winners for the advancements they're making in financial technology in a new and improved way.

The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are comprised of 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies & executives who are striving to revolutionize the industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry's most innovative minds.

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

"We are very proud to be named a Benzinga Listmaker for Best Use of Blockchain. This honor provides confirmation of the dedication and hard work our team has to industry innovation and our stakeholders, as we work to become a leader in the digital identity arena and the evolving Blockchain industry," said CEO, David Lucatch. "It was very excited to be considered for Best API, and Innovation During Covid-10, but we believe that Best Use of Blockchain most accurately reflects the value we are building."

KABN North America continues to help define the digital identity landscape through our Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com) and our KABN ID, KABN Cash and KABN Card solutions. With Liquid Avatar, a user can verify, manage and control their online identity and data use permissions through Blockchain based digital credentials and image based icons and share what they want, when they want and who they want as easily as sharing their personal Liquid Avatars. Liquid Avatar puts control of digital identity and data back where it belongs - in the hands of users.

About Benzinga - www.benzinga.com

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga's mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.

This year, Benzinga is proud to join forces with Envestnet | Yodlee to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

