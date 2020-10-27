LeadsRx Commits to IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / LeadsRx, a marketing attribution company, continues its commitment to consumer trust and privacy by advancing transparency in marketing attribution by adopting IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework (The Framework).

Consumer consent is a critical foundation to the evolution of advertising technology, and marketers should strive to understand all the ways consumers connect with and trust their brands.

"Transparency is a fundamental requirement for impartial marketing attribution success because it builds consumer trust in the analytics process," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "LeadsRx is proud to be the first attribution vendor to commit to IAB's The Framework, and I'm confident other attribution technologies, ad-tech vendors, and marketing analytics providers will follow-suit."

Building Consumer Trust with Enterprise Attribution = Consumer Consent

Marketing attribution, which maps the consumer journey, provides the most useful insights when working with declarative consumer preferences in advertising as opposed to trying to second-guess what consumers want and don't want to engage with.

This means consumers must be given the option to opt-in or opt out. Allowing consumers to have control of their personally identifiable information (PII) gives them the option of choosing to share information with brands they decide to do business with and to share a level of trust to maintain a relationship with a brand.

By being a trusted third party, registered and approved by IAB, LeadsRx is the first marketing attribution provider to voluntarily adopt The Framework. LeadsRx continues its unwavering commitment to impartial and accurate attribution data.

"LeadsRx was an early adopter of consumer privacy and consent with a policy of only collecting anonymous data through its marketing attribution platform," said Brown. "Even IP addresses can be anonymized to prevent identification of households or individuals, and the only first-data captured by the LeadsRx Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel is declared by the individual.

"Adopting The Framework ensures LeadsRx has the people, processes and practices in place all along the digital advertising chain to meet the data security and privacy requirements people expect today."

For more information about LeadsRx and its commitment to privacy and building trust with consumers please visit LeadsRx.com. For details on IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework visit https://iabtechlab.com/standards/gdpr-transparency-and-consent-framework/.

