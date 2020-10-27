Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, WynCore and Sales Arbiter

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP), WynCore and Sales Arbiter. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy.

Our first featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the trusted source for premium PPE supplies including masks, gloves and thermometers as well as COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities and also offer competitive pricing on wholesale orders. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. Global Wholehealth Partners is authorized to sell FDA Approved Covid-19 rt-PCR from 1 Drop Inc. throughout the United States. Findit provides ongoing marketing services to Global Wholehealth Partners via content creation through Findit and social sharing. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers.

Our next featured member is WynCore. WynCore offers end to end warehouse management software customization services for warehouses utilizing Manhattan software. Their software developers can help cater your WMS to meet your specific warehouse needs, creating the ideal solution for your business. They offer global technical support 24/7 to help minimize interruptions when they arise. Improve your warehouse's efficiency with custom WMS solutions for your Manhattan Software by getting in touch with WynCore today by calling 866-996-2673. As part of their marketing campaign, 7 Findit sites have been set up to help target the keywords that describe the services WynCore provides. Findit also produced two videos for WynCore to include in the content we create and share throughout social media.

Our third and final featured member is Sales Arbiter. Sales Arbiter offers a sales leadership training program to businesses across Greater Atlanta that are looking to improve their team's selling abilities. Sales Arbiter is the key to unlocking the sales potential within your company. Their team of sales professionals has personally managed and is directly responsible for selling millions of dollars in new revenue for satisfied clients all across the United States. Using the lessons learned throughout their collective decades of personal selling, the Sales Arbiter team has created a proven sales training program to turn any business into a selling machine. As part of their campaign, Findit will help heighten awareness of Sales Arbiter's sales consultant training program to help reach the businesses looking for the services Sales Arbiter provides. Findit has set up numerous Findit Sites for the locations in which Sales Arbiter provides their services in an effort to improve their overall exposure online.

