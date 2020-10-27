In 3U HOLDING's diverse portfolio, it is the prospects for its cloud-based ERP software platform, weclapp, that investors should focus on. weclapp sales grew 52% y-o-y in H1 and contributed to a near doubling of information and telecommunication technology profits. weclapp is on track to sustain this growth in FY20/FY21 and for an IPO that could crystalise substantial value for shareholders. Favourable trends in 3U HOLDING's other businesses (renewables, telecoms and sanitary, heating and air conditioning) resulted in a resilient performance in H1 despite COVID-19.

