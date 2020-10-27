Southern Pacific Securities 06-1 Plc - Reports and audited financial statements 2019

27 October 2020

Southern Pacific Securities 06-1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 2138007W77M6A25R1V11

Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019.

Reports and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 November 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321258/Southern_Pacific_Securities_06_1_plc_2019_30_09_2020_Final_Signed.pdf



For further information please contact:

Southern Pacific Securities 06-1 Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com