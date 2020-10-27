Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 classic and fashionable smartwatches for active lifestyles are suitable for every look with a comprehensive range of health features

Voice control + Amazon Alexa built-in[1] makes life easier, more efficient and more fun

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit is launching the two latest editions of its smartwatches from its popular Fashion series of wearables this season. The Amazfit GTR 2 blends traditional watch design with extensive fitness and health tracking features and will launch in the UK and the US on 30 October; the sleek and stylish Amazfit GTS 2 will launch in the US on 1 November and will be available in the UK on 15 November.

Elegant Design with Impressive Technology

Available with either a stainless steel or black aluminum alloy case, the Amazfit GTR 2 has a classic look, featuring a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display with crafted 3D curved glass that's clear and easy to read. The slim Amazfit GTS 2 has a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and is available with either a midnight black, desert gold or urban grey aluminum alloy case plus matching strap.

Both watch displays are made from 3D Corning Gorilla glass with optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) and anti-fingerprint coatings, which makes the screen exceptionally strong, more resistant to scratches and easy to keep clean. A fully rotatable screen makes the watches equally comfortable whether you are lefthanded or righthanded.

All-round Health & Fitness Management[2] Features

The Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 offer high-precision heart rate monitoring. Equipped with the BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings, to better understand your heart health.

The BioTracker 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats[3] to measure blood-oxygen saturation. When engaged in long-term mental work, or physical activity such as participating in marathons or high-intensity outdoor sports, if you feel uncomfortable then you can measure your current blood-oxygen level in order to quickly understand your physical state, and keep your health firmly in your hands.

Sleep quality monitoring[4] ensures optimal performance and these Amazfit smartwatches monitor your sleep and makes it easier to understand your sleep patterns and improve sleep quality. Once synchronized to the app you can learn more about how long you spend in light and deep sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps[5].

Both smartwatches feature the innovative PAI Health Assessment System[6] that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance.

Both the Amazfit GT 2 series watches support stress monitoring that help you balance your stress levels.

Staying healthy means staying active, so the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 include 12 popular sports modes[7] that are easy to activate any time you start exercising. Record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during your workouts.

The Amazfit GT 2 watches have about 3GB of local music storage so you can listen to music without your phone. With the addition of haptic vibration that delivers customizable haptic feedback when you receive calls or get notifications.

When you take your watch off a wear detection function will lock the watch to protect your privacy and you can add a password for extra security.



With a built-in microphone and speaker, these smartwatches let you take phone calls thanks to its Bluetooth call feature.

New Generation GT Watches Make Life Smarter, More Efficient and More Fun

Now you've got voice control, here's where the GT 2 watches get super smart. With Amazon Alexa built-in you can ask questions, search for information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms, timers and reminders, check the weather, control smart home devices and more. You can talk to the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 and Alexa will respond to your voice commands with text responses on screen. For example, just say,



"Alexa set a timer."

"Alexa add eggs to my shopping list."

"Alexa turn on the living room lights."

"Alexa how's the weather today?"

Alexa lives in the cloud, so it's always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to your device.

An offline voice control feature also lets you perform voice operations on your watch even without Internet access, including turning on sports modes, heart rate tracking and more.

The long battery life of the GT 2 series watches means they will be with you on your journey every day of the week.

Pricing and availability

In the UK the Amazfit GTR 2 will launch on 30 October and costs GBP159, while the Amazfit GTS 2 will launch on 15 November and will retail for GBP159.

In the US the Amazfit GTR 2 will launch on 30 October and costs USD179, while the Amazfit GTS 2 costs USD179 and will launch on 1 November.

For high-resolution product images[8] please download from here.

[1] The Built-in Alexa of Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 will be available by OTA upgrade soon. When available, notifications will appear via the Zepp APP (formerly known as Amazfit APP) and device. The OTA release time may vary by markets. [2] This product is not a medical device. The measurement data is intended for reference purposes only and should not be used to diagnose or monitor medical conditions. Additionally, data accuracy will be affected if the sensor area makes contact with skin that is tattooed, pigmented or deep-toned. [3] SpO2 level can affect the oxygen level to various organs. If the level is too low, it could lead to dizziness, headaches, or cardiac arrest. This product is not medical equipment. The test data is meant solely for reference purposes and cannot be used to diagnose or monitor any medical conditions. [4] Sleep monitoring: can record evening sleep and naps. When it detects that the wearer is asleep between midnight and 6AM, the sleep time between 6PM of the previous day and 11AM can be recorded as night sleep time; sleep between 11AM and 6PM lasting more than 20 minutes is recorded as a nap. Sleep lasting less than 20 minutes is not recorded. [5] To monitor the REM cycle, the Sleep Assistant heart rate tracking mode must be enabled. During REM sleep, your eyes move quickly in different directions. Dreams typically happen during REM sleep. [6] The HUNT Fitness Study indicates that people who maintain a PAI score of 100 or higher show lower risk of hypertension, heart disease, and type-2 diabetes. HUNT Fitness Study: This study was conducted by Professor Ulrik Wisloff of the Faculty of Medicine, Norwegian University of Science and Technology. It lasted for more than 35 years and had more than 230,000 participants. [7] Outdoor running, treadmill, trail running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, pool swimming, open water swimming, elliptical, free training, climbing, skiing. [8] The product images and screen content shown above are for reference purpose only. The actual product (including but not limited to its appearance, color and size) and screen display content (including but not limited to the background, UI and graphics) may differ slightly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319796/PRN_Amazfit_GTR_2__Amazfit_GTS_2__classic_and_fashionable_smartwatches_with_a_comprehensive_range_of.jpg