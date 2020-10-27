Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q3 2020:
Revenue was USD 96.1 million, within the guidance of USD 91-97 million, down 26% year-on-year (YoY) and down 19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
Bookings were USD 111.6 million, down 8% YoY and up 12% QoQ, recording a substantial increase in September
EBITDA margin of 4.9% above the 0-4% guidance
EBITDA was USD 4.7 million, down USD 7.9 million YoY and down USD 11.1 million QoQ
EBIT was USD -13.9 million, down USD 7.8 million YoY and down USD 11.2 million QoQ
Net loss was USD -12.9 million, down USD 4.7 million YoY and down USD 7.0 million QoQ
Outlook:
Q4 2020 revenue is expected to rebound markedly in the range of USD 120-127 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 10-14%.
The guidance for Q4 2020 is based on an average exchange rate of 1.18 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 y-o-y
Automotive
59.7
64.1
62.5
60.5
56.7
68.3
61.6
40.8
-33%
Industrial
24.3
24.1
23.3
24.4
20.1
22.1
23.9
23.9
-2%
Medical
7.3
6.8
6.3
8.8
6.3
6.5
7.3
7.7
-12%
Subtotal core business
91.3
95.0
92.1
93.7
83.2
96.9
92.7
72.3
-23%
66.4%
72.5%
70.0%
71.8%
73.3%
76.4%
78.1%
75.2%
CCC1
45.9
35.8
39.1
36.7
30.1
29.7
25.9
23.7
-36%
Others
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.2
0.1
Total revenues
137.4
131.0
131.6
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
96.1
-26%
1 Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 y-o-y
CMOS
122.0
118.2
114.4
114.4
98.1
112.8
103.4
81.1
-29%
MEMS
10.4
8.1
10.7
9.5
9.9
9.6
10.4
9.8
3%
Silicon carbide
5.0
4.7
6.4
6.5
5.5
4.5
5.0
5.2
-20%
Total revenues
137.4
131.0
131.6
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
96.1
-26%
Business development
As anticipated, the third quarter was marked by weaker sales. Quarterly revenues came in at USD 96.1 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 91-97 million. Revenues were down 26% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter. Despite this fall in revenue and as a result of the company's ongoing cost-saving initiatives, X-FAB has reached an EBITDA margin of 4.9% exceeding its 0-4% guidance. Bookings have strongly picked up since the start of September. This is a positive sign for business development going forward, underpinned by a solid return to growth in the fourth quarter with revenue guidance in the range of USD 120-127 million.
Quarterly revenues in X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, amounted to USD 72.3 million, down 23% year-on-year and down 22% quarter-on-quarter.
In the third quarter, the Automotive as well as the Consumer, Communications Computer (CCC) businesses were the main contributors to the strong decline, which was in line with expectations and primarily caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.
Automotive revenues for the third quarter decreased 33% compared to the same quarter last year and were down 34% quarter-on-quarter due to a drop in automotive bookings in the previous quarter, which was related to client's inventory corrections. Production revenues (which excludes prototyping) decreased year-on-year (-33%) as well as quarter-on-quarter (-36%). Automotive prototyping revenues declined 27% year-on-year due to an exceptionally strong quarter last year but were up 13% quarter-on-quarter.
Industrial revenues for the third quarter were down 2% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter, both for production and prototyping. Production revenues decreased 7% year-on-year, while prototyping revenues increased 12%.
X-FAB's medical revenues of the third quarter declined 12% year-on-year and increased 6% quarter-on-quarter. The decline is mainly caused by a 27% year-on-year drop in production revenues due to an exceptionally high quarter last year. Quarter-on-quarter, medical production revenues increased by 6%. Medical prototyping revenues have been growing steadily over the past quarters and, in the third quarter, recorded a 15% growth year-on-year and 5% increase compared to the previous quarter.
In the third quarter, X-FAB's CCC business decreased 36% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Prototyping revenues decreased 39% compared to the same quarter last year and slightly increased quarter-on-quarter. CCC production revenues were down 35% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-on-quarter. The decline was not only driven by the ongoing gradual decrease of the legacy business at X-FAB France but also, to some extent, by the impact of the general economic slowdown related to COVID-19.
In the third quarter, the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies amounted to 17%.
Prototyping revenues of the third quarter totaled at USD 16.0 million, down 7% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter.
While bookings remained relatively weak over the first two months of the third quarter, there was a strong pick up towards the end of the reporting period with half of the quarterly order entries booked in September, mainly coming from automotive customers. Overall, bookings were at USD 111.6 million, up 12% quarter-on-quarter and down 8% year-on-year.
Operations update
The various safety measures implemented at all locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic helped to ensure the health and well-being of X-FAB's employees in the third quarter and will be pursued going forward contributing to the continuity of production.
In response to the low utilization levels and as part of X-FAB's cost-saving initiatives, X-FAB's manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut down in July. While this was initially planned to take place later in the third quarter, X-FAB brought those fab shutdowns forward, following a cyber attack at the beginning of July. After all the systems were successfully restored and production was resumed, all sites were in position to execute all orders received and catch up on any delays. At the same time, X-FAB has also taken measures to upgrade its cyber security across the Group.
The silicon carbide (SiC) business recorded quarterly revenues of USD 5.2 million, which is a 20% decline year-on-year, essentially due to the impact from the COVID-19 slowdown on the global economy but also in light of a strong comparative quarter. This is mainly reflected in the fall of SiC production revenues down 56% compared to the same quarter last year, whereas the SiC prototyping revenues recorded a growth of 42% year-on-year. The pipeline of new projects remains strong with existing customers constantly expanding their portfolio of offerings. In addition, X-FAB won a new customer for its SiC business bringing the total up to 22. The process of qualifying X-FAB's in-house SiC epitaxy line with various customers keeps progressing well with additional customers having initiated this process during the quarter.
Quarterly capital expenditures amounted to USD 6.8 million, down 64% year-on-year.
Financial update
Despite the decline in quarterly revenues, the EBITDA of the third quarter amounted to USD 4.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 4.9%, exceeding the guided 0-4%. This is mainly attributable to X-FAB's ongoing cost-saving initiatives with a variety of cost reduction measures related to staff, travel, electricity and raw materials. The use of short-time work schemes in France and Germany has been a major contributor to savings during the quarter.
The inventory of unfinished and finished goods decreased by USD 0.5 million, which had a negative impact on profitability for the third quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were at USD 179.7 million, down 7% versus the end of the previous quarter, which is primarily due to the drop in revenues.
X-FAB is well on track to achieve a natural currency hedging of its business thanks to the continued efforts to increase the share of Euro-denominated sales. In the third quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales reached 35%. X-FAB aims to further increase the Euro share of sales to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on its profitability.
The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.17 leading to an EBITDA margin of 4.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.11, as experienced in the third quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 5.8%.
Management comments outlook
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "While in line with expectations, the third quarter was exceptionally weak in terms of revenues; however, I am confident that we have clearly passed the lowest point. The continued efforts to improve the cost structure across the group resulted in a better than planned EBITDA and is at a satisfactory level going forward. While uncertainties remain high, in particular due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, we do see strong positive signs. Bookings have been recovering significantly since September, mainly attributable to the automotive business indicating that customers in this segment are returning to normal order patterns. While remaining cautious going forward, it remains our top priority to ensure that we meet the supply of our customers and the increased demand of the market. Besides the general recovery of our main market automotive, I am very excited about the opportunities in the medical segment driven by the point-of-care diagnostics as well as lab-on-a-chip applications, and also the silicon carbide business to support the ongoing electrification in cars and other equipment."
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8513379.
Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
The conference call will be available for replay from October 27, 2020, 11.30 p.m. CET until November 3, 2020, 11.30 p.m. CET. The replay number will be +44 (0) 3333009785, conference ID 8513379.
The fourth quarter 2020 results will be communicated on February 11, 2021.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Revenue
96,085
130,462
118,756
341,735
393,027
Revenues in USD in
65
73
67
68
75
Revenues in EUR in
35
27
32
32
25
Cost of sales
-97,233
-118,960
-107,942
-317,594
-361,425
Gross Profit
-1,148
11,503
10,814
24,141
31,602
Gross Profit margin in %
-2.0
8.8
9.1
6.8
8.0
Research and development expenses
-5,462
-8,055
-5,891
-17,253
-21,683
Selling expenses
-1,798
-2,013
-2,118
-5,928
-6,016
General and administrative expenses
-6,897
-7,248
-6,992
-21,544
-22,811
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
765
-110
183
988
-297
Other income and other expenses
583
-199
1,210
1,359
-2,775
Operating profit
-13,957
-6,122
-2,794
-18,238
-21,980
Finance income
4,262
3,145
3,410
11,171
10,106
Finance costs
-3,240
-3,851
-5,260
-16,935
-11,437
Net financial result
1,022
-706
-1,850
-5,764
-1,331
Profit before tax
-12,935
-6,828
-4,644
-24,002
-23,311
Income tax
5
-1,361
-1,243
-1,540
-3,323
Profit for the period
-12,930
-8,189
-5,887
-25,541
-26,634
Operating profit (EBIT)
-13,957
-6,122
-2,794
-18,238
-21,980
Depreciation
18,700
18,807
18,657
56,188
52,956
EBITDA
4,743
12,685
15,863
37,950
30,976
EBITDA margin in %
4.9
9.7
13.4
11.1
7.9
Earnings per share at the end of period
-0,10
-0,06
-0,05
-0,20
-0,20
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.16732
1.11236
1.10006
1.12418
1.12398
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
unaudited
Quarter ended
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2019
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
337,130
369,115
368,754
Investment properties
8,701
9,231
9,128
Intangible assets
4,747
8,355
8,363
Non-current investments
0
741
736
Other non-current assets
4,712
29,327
27,568
Deferred tax assets
33,103
34,397
33,922
Total non-current assets
388,393
451,166
448,471
Current assets
Inventories
160,088
153,026
154,649
Trade and other receivables
51,274
63,670
55,636
Other assets
35,285
23,475
34,429
Cash and cash equivalents
179,662
189,250
173,211
Total current assets
426,309
429,421
417,925
TOTAL ASSETS
814,702
880,587
866,397
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-159,743
-112,183
-133,835
Cumulative translation adjustment
-715
-496
-445
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
620,225
668,005
646,403
Non-controlling interests
356
377
377
Total equity
620,581
668,382
646,781
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
76,860
93,381
92,389
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
7,409
7,435
7,407
Total non-current liabilities
84,269
100,816
99,795
Current liabilities
Trade payables
20,376
25,929
38,327
Current loans and borrowings
29,381
30,651
26,658
Other current liabilities and provisions
60,094
54,809
54,835
Total current liabilities
109,852
111,389
119,821
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
814,702
880,587
866,397
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
-13,685
-6,828
-4,644
-24,752
-23,311
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
9,974
19,154
18,427
54,623
52,794
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
18,700
18,807
18,657
56,188
52,956
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-852
-712
-851
-2,603
-2,199
Interest income and expenses (net)
348
382
1,114
1,980
1,224
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-270
0
-34
-584
6
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net)
0
-35
0
-420
-360
Other non-cash transactions (net)
-7,953
713
-458
63
1,167
Changes in working capital:
1,897
3,510
16,687
12,929
-21,399
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-2,663
-763
15,547
3,954
7,978
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
4,800
-1,848
3,107
20,077
-12,940
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
5,928
4,933
-4,984
-4,692
-5,875
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-7,082
2,480
-4,950
-15,581
-8,383
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
914
-1,293
7,967
9,172
-2,178
Income taxes (paid)/received
-113
-157
-92
-833
-667
Cash Flow from operating activities
-1,926
15,679
30,379
41,969
7,417
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-6,756
-18,600
-7,492
-23,849
-63,356
Payments for investments
0
0
0
0
-350
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
0
0
0
1,156
0
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
0
0
0
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-34
-63
-42
-172
-223
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
40
44
51
154
177
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1,208
0
40
1,526
40
Interest received
436
672
475
1,406
1,959
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-5,105
-17,947
-6,967
-19,780
-61,753
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
-266
24,706
8,813
8,547
24,706
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-7,781
-7,329
-6,547
-20,718
-21,913
Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements
0
1,181
0
0
1,181
Payments of lease installments
-1,390
-1,311
-1,453
-4,201
-4,086
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
6,300
0
696
6,300
Interest paid
-185
-383
-260
-627
-1,194
Gross proceeds from capital increase
0
0
0
0
0
Direct cost related to capital increase
0
0
0
0
0
Payment of preference dividend
0
0
0
0
0
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
-12
-11
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
-9,622
23,162
553
-16,315
4,983
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
4,679
-2,877
1,084
577
-4,165
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-16,654
20,895
23,965
5,874
-49,353
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
191,636
171,232
166,587
173,211
242,768
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
179,662
189,250
191,636
179,662
189,250
