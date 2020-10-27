By acquiring US-based Health Advocate, a leader in consumer health management business services and digital solutions integration, Teleperformance will significantly strengthen its strong added-value Specialized Services business portfolio.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Health Advocate from Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services and portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Health Advocate is a leading US-based, consumer-focused health platform for the employer market, utilizing human touch, data-driven health insights, and technology to simplify and personalize the healthcare experience for members. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Health Advocate has revenue of US$140 million and adjusted EBITDA of US$50 million, representing a margin of 36%.

Health Advocate provides two families of integrated solutions:

Navigation and advocacy: telephonic and digital navigation solutions supporting consumers with the help they need to better understand the features and benefits of their healthcare plans, so they can make better clinical and administrative healthcare decisions; and

Health well-being: a complete suite of health and well-being solutions spanning wellness and engagement, behavioral health and chronic care management. These solutions are designed to keep its client company's employees healthier, happier and more productive.

Teleperformance will significantly strengthen its added-value Specialized Services business in the US in the Healthcare market by integrating Health Advocate's solid and critical business model based on four pillars

a complete platform for consumer health management providing comprehensive solutions to meet consumer and employer needs;

operational excellence based on a high touch-high tech approach: 700 Health advocates, data-driven health analytics and proprietary technology (digital CRM and predictive analytics);

resilient subscription-based business model supported by a strong portfolio of 8,400 Employer Groups as clients, including many Fortune 100 companies; and

strong potential for future growth driven by an effective strategy of bundling the delivery of multiple solutions designed to help consumers navigate the complex US healthcare environment.

The consideration for the transaction (enterprise value) will be US$690 million at closing. The acquisition will be fully financed through debt. Paul Hastings LLP and Linklaters LLP acted as legal advisors to Teleperformance in connection with the acquisition and the financing, respectively.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Health Advocate delivers critical services to a large array of clients in many verticals in the United States. It is a superb organization that supports 8,400 clients across the US, with a sophisticated growing network of approximately 700 advocates supported by technology and data-driven solutions, including predictive analytics and digital applications.

Being integrated in Teleperformance's specialized services activities led by LanguageLine Solutions, this acquisition will reinforce the Group's global leadership as a provider of high-end value-added services that positively impact Teleperformance's profitability profile. Together with Health Advocate's seasoned leadership team, we intend to expand their business across the Group's US business network. This acquisition is perfectly aligned with our strategic roadmap to reach Teleperformance's 2022 financial objectives."

"When completed, the deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around +7%, excluding amortization of intangibles on a pro forma basis for 2020", he added

Scott W. Klein, President of Specialized Services, Teleperformance, commented: "The passion and dedication of the Health Advocate leadership team makes this the perfect company to expand the footprint of Specialized Services at Teleperformance. We are ready to dedicate the resources needed to accelerate the innovation and growth of this great organization. Our laser-like focus on real-time transformation will quickly give Health Advocate the ability to provide even higher levels of total and complete client satisfaction!"

