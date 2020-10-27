Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 9,596 78,0076 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 3,883 77,9953 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,061 78,0305 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,167 77,9675 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/10/2020 FR0010259150 16,038 78,4253 XPAR Total 31,745 78,2164

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com