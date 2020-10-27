Technavio has been monitoring the automotive wiring harness market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.7 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have an Inferior impact on the automotive wiring harness market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The chassis wiring harnesses are expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Advances in autonomous vehicles is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 10.7 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., LEONI AG, Nexans SA, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Use of advanced materials for wire harnesses is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the data breaches restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
- The APAC region will contribute 64% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., LEONI AG, Nexans SA, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. The use of advanced materials for wire harnesses will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive wiring harness market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Chassis
- Sensors
- HVAC
- Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive wiring harness market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size
- Automotive Wiring Harness Market Trends
- Automotive Wiring Harness Market Analysis
This study identifies advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wiring harness market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive wiring harness market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wiring harness market vendors
